UGC NET June Session 2024: Check Registration Update, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria

UGC NET June Session 2024 Registration Dates: The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC-NET Session – I examination between June 10 and June 21, 2024, as per the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25. While the registration date is concerned, media reports claim that the notification for the UGC NET June Session-1 is likely to be released in April 2024. However, this is tentative and students are advised to track the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC-NET Session-I examination from Computer Based Test (CBT); the results of all CBT examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. Conducted for 83 subjects, UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs:

National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD)

UGC NET June Session 2024: Check Eligibility Criteria

As per the UGC NET December 2023 information bulletin, General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50%

marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC-NCL/ SC / ST / PwD / Third gender category candidates). Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

Candidates belonging to the Third gender category are eligible to draw the same relaxation in fee, age and Eligibility Criteria for NET (i.e. JRF and Assistant Professor) as are available to SC/ST/PwD categories. The subject-wise qualifying cut-offs for this category would be the lowest among those for SC / ST / PwD / OBC–NCL / General-EWS categories in the corresponding subject.

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination have been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

Candidates have to apply for UGC NET June 2024 “Online” ONLY by accessing the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. To know more, candidates are advised to track the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/#.

NOTE: As of now, the UGC NET Application form for the June Session has not been released.

