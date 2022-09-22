UGC NET Phase 3 Exams: The UGC NET Phase 3 exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (September 23). UGC NET Phase 3 exams admit is now available on its official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 3 examination on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates can also log into nta.ac.in for the latest updates on the UGC NET Phase 3 exam.Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022: NTA To Release UGC NET City Intimation Slip Shortly At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Detail Here

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II & Phase III for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022: Check Time Table Here

September 23, 2022 : Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu

September 29, 2022 : Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

September 30, 2022 : Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)

October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu

October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics /Development Economics / Business Economics

October 10, 2022 : History

October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration

October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil

October 13, 2022: English

English October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.

5 Steps to Download UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip 2022

To access the UGC NET exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.