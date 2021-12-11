UGC NET Phase II Exam 2021: National Testing Agency(NTA) on Saturday has released the exam schedule for UGC-NET Dec 2020 and June 2021 exam for Phase II exam. The Phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted between 24 December and 30 December 2021. Candidates are advised to check the new schedule from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Note, the exams will be held with strict COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 21 Posts on rrccr.com | Register Via Direct Link Given Here

The Date wise, Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase II for the remaining 7 subjects Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit) and the Rescheduled papers (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare/Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management) will be conducted on 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30 December in CBT mode.

Bengali, Group 1 & 2 December 24, 2021 Kannada December 26, 2021 Hindi, Group 1 & 2 December 26, 2021 Sanskrit December 27, 2021 Home Science December 27, 2021 Geography. Group 1 & 2 December 29, 2021 Sociology December 30, 2021 Labour Welfare December 30, 2021 Social Work December 30, 2021 Odia December 30, 2021 Telegu December 30, 2021

(Source: Times Now)

For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. In case of any doubt, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpdesk-011-40759000.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to view the Date wise Subject wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II and rescheduled Subjects of Phase I.

Click HERE: Direct Link to View Schedule for the UGC NET Phase II Exam 2021