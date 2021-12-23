UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has issued the new exam schedule for the UGC NET June 2021 and December 2020 Combined Phase-III exam on its official website. NTA also issued the examination date of four UGC NET Phase-I papers that got postponed due to cyclone Jawad in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 900 Group C Posts on mpsc.gov.in| Check Age Limit, Other Details

The official notice issued by NTA reads, "Phase – III of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination and the 4 rescheduled (due to cyclone Jawad) Net Subjects of Phase-I are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and January 5, 2022."

The Date wise Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase I for the 04 Subjects (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare) and Phase II, for the 02 Subjects (Geography and Sociology) to be conducted in CBT mode is as below:

Subject Code Subject Name Exam Date & Shift 05 Sociology Jan 4, 2022 (Shift-1) 80 Geography (Group 1) Jan 5, 2022 (Shift-1) 80 Geography(Group 2) Jan 5, 2022 (Shift-2)

Exam Schedule for Cyclone affected candidates in Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri & Visakhapatnam is given below.

10 Social Work Jan 4, 2022 (Shift-1) 55 Labour Welfare/ Personnel management/ Industrial relations/ Labour and Social welfare/ Human Resource Management Jan 4, 2022 (Shift-1) 23 Odia Jan 4, 2022 (Shift-2) 27 Telugu Jan 4, 2022 (Shift-2)

In case of any query, clarification, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk by dialling 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the National Testing Agency.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to view the Date wise Subject wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase-III and rescheduled of 04 Net Subjects (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase-I. For more updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

Click Here: UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 Exam Schedule