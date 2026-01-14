  • Home
UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025: NTA UGC NET December subject-wise Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); here's how to download, objection fee, cut-off marks update

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon on its official website.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key anytime soon on its official website. Once released, candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was held on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The examination will be held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Login Credentials required to check NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    To download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key pdf for all the sets, aspirants must enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025: NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key Objection Fee

    The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period, and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:10 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: When will NTA release the UGC NET Answer Key ?

    The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Answer Key on its official website.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Has NTA released the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key date and time?

    At present, the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key release date and time have not been published.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:09 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to check NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key?

    Visit the official website of NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Click ‘Display of Answer Key(s) of UGC – NET Examination.

    Log in with your Application Number and Date of Birth.

    Enter the security pin as displayed and submit.

    Your UGC NET Answer Key will appear on the screen.

    Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

  • Jan 14, 2026 10:09 AM IST

