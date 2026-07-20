UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 download link awaited; Know how results are prepared, normalization method

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key news: The UGC NET 2026 Answer Key download link is awaited. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET Answer Key, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and CAPTCHA code. But what are the procedures and criteria for the declaration of the result? Check details here.
The following steps will be followed for the preparation of Result
Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.
Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of
Government of India.
Step III: In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD/PwBD and Third gender).
Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology illustrated below:
The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots arrived at, shall
determine the qualifying cut-off for Eligibility for Assistant Professor ‘in ‘Economics’ for the SC
category. Similar yardstick shall be employed for deriving the subject-wise qualifying cut- offs for all
categories.
Step V: The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India. It may be noted that, notwithstanding the above, the qualifying criteria as decided by UGC is final and binding. Result of the examination shall be hosted on NTA website; https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The candidates will not be individually intimated about their result. *Appearing on the basis of their master’s degree or equivalent examination.
Normalization process
a) For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).
b) The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score.
c) In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.
d) In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts). For Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. Similar methods will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination is held in a greater number of shifts the same principle shall apply.