UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to check NTA NET answer key when released? Check step-by-step guide here

Candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test June 2026 Examination can access the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to check NTA NET answer key when released? Check step-by-step guide here

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will publish the UGC NET provisional Answer Key on the website. Candidates who have appeared for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test June 2026 Examination can access the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship and/ or Admission to Ph.D only depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Part-I and Part-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 Objection Window

The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Non-Refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final, and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: How to check?