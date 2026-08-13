UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: NTA says, ‘this week’; Students ask, ‘Why no specific date?’

Candidates can check the UGC NET Answer Key download link at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

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'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

UGC NET Answer Key news: After days of uncertainty, NTA has finally addressed candidates’ concerns over the UGC NET answer key. According to a public notice published on August 10, NTA has confirmed that the UGC NET provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations.

What has NTA said about the UGC NET answer key release date?

Candidates can check the UGC NET Answer Key download link at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. To access the UGC NET Answer Key, an aspirant must enter his/her application number, password, and security PIN. “Candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and to rely only on official communications from NTA,” NTA in its official notice said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. This year, the UGC NET examination was held for 87 subjects from June 22 to June 30, 2026. A re-examination was held on July 5, 2026.

What are students saying about the delay in the UGC NET answer key?

Soon after the notice was published, several aspirants took to social media to express their frustration over the continued delay in the release of the UGC NET provisional answer key. Expressing disappointment, a user on X wrote, “Seriously even after 40 days you people still need time, are you people doing something unfair. Release UGC NET Answer Key.”

Seriously even after 40 days you people still need time, are you people doing something unfair. Release UGC NET Answer Key. — Someone (@ocean11v) August 11, 2026

“Hopefully after keeping students waiting for so long, correct answer keys will be released unlike previous cycles. Don’t disappoint students again,” another user added.

Hopefully after keeping students waiting for so long, correct answer keys will be released unlike previous cycles. Don’t disappoint students again. — Rima Sarkar (@_RimaSarkar) August 10, 2026

A third user wrote, “Why don’t you give a specific date Even now you are making us to wait for the entire week Why are you doing like this”

Why don’t you give a specific date

Even now you are making us to wait for the entire week

Why are you doing like this — Rahul raj (@Rahulra18267800) August 10, 2026

“there’s no difference between not releasing the notice and actually releasing it when it’s the same thing as waiting for the answer key ,” a fourth user added.

there’s no difference between not releasing the notice and actually releasing it when it’s the same thing as waiting for the answer key — beauti beypi (@beautibeypi_) August 10, 2026

A fifth user added, “Seriously even after 40 days you people still need time, are you people doing something unfair. Release UGC NET Answer Key.”

Seriously even after 40 days you people still need time, are you people doing something unfair. Release UGC NET Answer Key. — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) August 12, 2026

For a long time, students have been urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide clarity on the release date of the UGC NET provisional answer key.

UGC NET Answer Key: How to check?