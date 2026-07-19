UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise key, recorded responses awaited; key details here

To access the UGC NET Answer Key, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and CAPTCHA code.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise key, recorded responses awaited; key details here(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key news: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key download link on its official website. Candidates can access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. To access the UGC NET Answer Key, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and CAPTCHA code.

The NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting the UGC-NET which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET examination was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026(OUT): CBSE 10th result declared at results.digilocker.gov.in; Check direct link

NTA UGC NET Question Paper and attempted recorded responses awaited

The NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in prior to the declaration of the result. In its information bulletin, NTA said, “Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act.”

The result of UGC-NET June 2026 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his/her behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to check Subject-wise key

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

On the candidate activity section, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Answer Key.”

Enter the login details, such as application number, password, and CAPTCHA code.

Your NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released

UGC-NET June 2026 Result will be preserved upto 90 days

The record of UGC-NET June 2026 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result. The result of NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks/normalized marks (in case of multiple shifts) obtained by a candidate to utilize the marks for admission to Ph.D. In case the test for a subject(s) is conducted in two or multiple shifts, the marks will be normalized by using the Equi-percentile method (as per Appendix-IX), and the result will be declared in percentile along with normalized marks.