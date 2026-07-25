UGC NET Provisional Answer Key: How to check NTA NET Answer key when released

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET provisional answer key and response sheet on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As of now, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the result.
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