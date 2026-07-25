UGC NET Provisional Answer Key: How to check NTA NET Answer key when released

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET provisional answer key and response sheet on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NE

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 25, 2026, 7:57 PM IST
UGC NET Provisional Answer Key: How to check NTA NET Answer key when released
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET provisional answer key and response sheet on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As of now, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the result.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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