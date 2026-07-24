UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, NTA response sheet awaited; how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 download link awaited; Know how results are prepared, normalization method(File)

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET provisional answer key and response sheet on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As of now, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the result.

UGC NET Answer Key

The NTA has conducted the UGC NET examination for 87 subjects, including Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non-Formal Education, Anthropology, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Arabic, Archaeology, Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies, Chinese, Commerce, Comparative Literature, Comparative Study of Religions, Computer Science and Applications,

Criminology, Defence and Strategic Studies, Dogri, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics and Education.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22, 2026 to June 30, 2026. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. The fee will be non-refundable.

How to check UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download the UGC NET Answer Key.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your NTA UGC NET Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

What is the normalization process?

The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence. Percentile Scores: Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

What is a percentile score?

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles. The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the Examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists.