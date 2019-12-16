UGC NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result of National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 sooner than expected. The scheduled date for the result to be announced, however, is December 31. Candidates can check their result, once it is announced on the official NTA website, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had last week released the provisional answer key for the exam, which was held between December 2-6. The facility to check the result was available only till December 13, and the objection window was opened for the candidates for three-five days. For every objection, the candidates were required to pay a fees of Rs 2000.

The examination on the said date was conducted in two shifts, i.e 9:30 AM-12:30 PM and 2:30 PM-5:30 PM. Both exams were computer-based test (CBT) mode and consisted of objective, multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

A total of 10.5 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET 2019 Exam. It was conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor only, or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both, in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to keep on checking the official website to get any detail about the result.