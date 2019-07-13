New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NET 2019 result on July 13, Saturday. The exam convener NTA will release the NTA NET result 2019 or the NET June 2019 on its official website ntanet.nic.in

The results were expected by July 15, tentatively.

The NTA NET result 2019 will be declared on the basis of the final answer key. Further, NET June 2019 result will be calculated on the basis of raw and percentile scores of total raw scores.

Those who qualify the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 will be eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and will also qualify for direct admission in doctoral courses.

The NET 2019 was conducted in computer-based-test format between June 20-26. The NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was released on July 1.

NTA NET 2019 Result: Here’s How to Check Your NET 2019 Score