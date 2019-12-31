UGC NET Result 2019: The National Test Agency (NET) of UGC is set to release the results for UGC NET 2019 on Tuesday, December 31. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET exam are requested to keep an eye out and check their results on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As many as 10,34,872 candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam 2019 that was conducted from December 2 to December 6 across 700 centres in 219 cities. A total of 81 subjects were covered in the course.

Follow the steps below to check your UGC NET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘UGC NET December 2019 Results’.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the required fields. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your UGC NET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates must note that this is the final result as there will be no correspondence, and no any re-evaluation or re-checking of UGC NET Result 2019.