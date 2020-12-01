UGC NET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday morning declared the results for University Grants Commission, UGC, NET 2020 on its official website at nta.ac.in. All candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the website. The UGC NET (June) final answer key and cut-offs were released on November 30. Also Read - UGC NET 2020: Answer Key Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NTA held the nationwide exams from 24 September to 13 November. As many as 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET. However, a total of 5,26,707 candidates had appeared in the examination. Also Read - UGC Releases Guidelines For Phased Reopening of Universities and Colleges

The NTA also informed that the final answer keys will be released for 81 NET subjects which include English, Commerce and Hindi. Also Read - Beware! UGC Declares These 24 'Self-Styled' Universities as FAKE, Most From Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

How to check UGC NET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official website – nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2020 result

Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit to login

.

Step 4: The result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The UCG NET examination was held in computer-based mode this year across several centres in the country.