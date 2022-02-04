UGC NET Result 2021 Expected Date and Time: The candidates who are waiting for the UGC NET Result 2021, here’s an update for you. As per latest reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET 2021 result soon. Even though the UGC NET 2021 result date has not been confirmed as yet but reports have claimed that it is expected to be released by February 10, 2022. However, the updates will be available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in once the date is announced. After the results are declared, the candidates can check the NTA UGC NET 2021 scorecards on the website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UGC NET Exam 2021 Starts From Today: Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Details Here

The candidates must note that the NTA has already released the provisional answer key and objections have also been received. As per the updates, the window to raise objection has also been closed on January 24, 2022. In the meantime, the challenges would be studied by the experts and a final answer key would be prepared and released on the official website. And after that only, the UGC NET Result 2021 will be released.

The candidates must be knowing that the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 were held between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021 and Phase II between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Phase III of UGC NET was also held on January 4 and January 5, 2022.

UGC NET Result 2021: List of websites to check score

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2021: Here’s how to check scorecards