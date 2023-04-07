Home

UGC NET Result 2022 For December Cycle Likely Today; Check Eligibility For JRF and Assistant Professor

UGC NET Result 2022 Expected Date And Time: Once announced, candidates can download the UGC NET Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Result 2022 Expected Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA), an autonomous and self-sustained testing organization, will declare the result for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle anytime soon. Media reports suggest that UGC NET Result 2022 for the December cycle is expected to be announced today, April 7, 2023. However, NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, candidates can download the UGC NET Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

To recall, UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key was published on April 6, 2023. The UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 has been released for subjects such as Economics, Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics. According to the final answer key, nearly 85 questions have been dropped from all the papers.

This time, NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 session exam in five phases — phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. The examination was held at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The UGC NET 2022 examination was conducted between February 12 to March 16, 2023.

Official Websites to Track UGC NET Result 2022

UGC NET Result 2022 Update: Step-by-Step Guide to Check UGC NET Result?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, look for the result link. Usually, the result link is available in the Candidate’s activity. Enter the login credentials — UGC NET application number and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth. Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2022 Update: Procedure and Criteria for declaration of result

The following steps will be followed:

Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET. Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India. Step III: In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender). For more details, refer to the information bulletin shared here.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

