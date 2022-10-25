UGC NET 2022 Result Expected Date, Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the result and the final answer key for the UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the UGC NET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the Board officials have not released any date for the declaration of the result.Also Read - Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022 Result Tomorrow at hnbumu.co.in. Deets Inside

To access the UGC NET Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, password/date of birth, and security pin. Earlier on October 21, NTA released the UGC NET 2022 provisional answer key, question paper with recorded responses of candidates for the phase 4 examination. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till October 24. "The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 24 October 2022 (upto 11.50 P.M.)," reads the official notification.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET RESULT 2022?

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the sign-in option.

Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

The National Testing Agency has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.