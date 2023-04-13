Home

UGC NET Result 2022 Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA), an autonomous testing organization, will declare the result of the UGC – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) for the December cycle anytime soon.

Earlier on Wednesday, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to confirm the UGC NET 2022 result date and time. "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, " reads the UGC chairman's tweet.

Once announced, candidates can download the UGC NET Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://t.co/M3TNVmUeco — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2023

As the result is scheduled to be declared on April 13(today), here are all the important questions related to the exam answered. More information on the UGC NET Registration June cycle and other important details can be found in the article below.

UGC NET RESULT 2022: CHECK ANSWERS TO FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS HERE

When will NTA Declare UGC NET Result?

NTA will declare the result of the UGC – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) for the December cycle today, April 13, 2023.

Has NTA specified Any Time For the Declaration of the Result?

No, NTA has not specified any time for the declaration of result.

Why is UGC NET Exam Conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

How Many Times UGC NET Exam Conducted?

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). Due to the outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021, the cycles of UGC NET were merged and conducted together.

Has NTA Released Any Registration Date For UGC NET June Cycle?

No, NTA has not released any date or time for the registration process. However, the UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be held between June 13 to June 22, 2023. “UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023,” UGC Chairman tweeted.

Any Official Websites to Track UGC NET Result 2022

Yes, you can track these websites to track results.

Any Direct Link to Check UGC NET Result?

How Can I Download/Check UGC NET Result? Show me Steps

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the result link. Usually, the result link is available in the Candidate’s activity.

Enter the login credentials — UGC NET application number and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth.

and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth. Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

What is the Procedure and Criteria for declaration of UGC NET result?

The following steps will be followed:

Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET. Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India. Step III: In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender). For more details, refer to the information bulletin shared here.

When Was NTA UGC NET Exam Conducted For December Cycle?

This time, NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 session exam in five phases — phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. The examination was held at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The UGC NET 2022 examination was conducted between February 12 to March 16, 2023.

When Was NTA UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key For December Cycle?

To recall, UGC NET Final Provisional Answer Key was published on April 6, 2023. The UGC NET December Final Answer Key 2022 has been released for subjects such as Economics, Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics. According to the final answer key, nearly 85 questions have been dropped from all the papers.

What is the Marking Scheme For UGC NET Result 2022?

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks(+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.



Will there be negative markings for wrong answers?

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

What is Normalization procedure?

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website

under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score. In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score

for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation. In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

Can I apply for re-checking my answers, after results are declared?

No.

What is NTA Weeding Out Rules?

The record of UGC NET December 2022 will be preserved upto 90 days from the date of declaration of result. Along with the result, NTA is expected to declare the subject-wise cut-off for the posts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor in universities.

