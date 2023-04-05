Home

Education

UGC NET Result 2022: All You Need to Know Percentile Scores, Normalisation Process

UGC NET Result 2022: All You Need to Know Percentile Scores, Normalisation Process

UGC NET Result 2022: This time, for multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 out.

UGC NET Result 2022 Expected Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) December cycle anytime soon. To access the UGC NET 2022 Result, a candidate must enter his/her registration number and password/date of birth. The examination was conducted in five phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The result of the examination will be hosted on NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The candidates will not be individually intimated about their results. This time, for multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).

UGC NET Result 2022: All you Need to Know About Normalisation Process

In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.

In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts). For Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. “Similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination is held in a greater number of shifts the same principle shall apply,” NTA in UGC NET 2022 Information bulletin said.

UGC NET Result 2022: Will NTA Re-Check Result?

To know more about the Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking of result, please read below.

You may like to read

There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

UGC NET Result 2022: Step-by-Step Procedure For Normalization and Preparation of Result

Distribution of Examinees in two shifts: Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two sessions would be as follows: Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2. In the event of more number of days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly. This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country the possibility of such bias becomes remote.

Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two sessions would be as follows: Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2. In the event of more number of days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly. This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country the possibility of such bias becomes remote. Preparation of Results for each Session: The Examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of 1. Raw Scores 2. Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores. The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Session as follows: Let TP1 be the Percentile Scores of Total Raw Score of that candidate. Total Percentile (TP1): 100 X No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than T1 score/ Total No. of candidates appeared in the session.

Compilation of NTA score and Preparation of Result: “The Percentile scores for the Total Raw Score for all the sessions (Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2) as calculated in Step-2 above would be merged and shall be called the NTA scores which will then be used for compilation of result and further processing for deciding the allocation. In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts),” reads the NTA UGC NET brochure. For Example: In the Examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. Similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the Examination is held in more number of shifts the same principle shall apply.

What Are Percentile Scores? Procedure to be adopted for Compilation of NTA scores for Multisession papers(Normalization Procedure Based on Percentile Score)

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the Examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows: 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/Total number of the candidates appeared in the ’Session’.

UGC NET Result 2022 Update: Step-by-Step Guide to Check UGC NET Result?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, look for the result link. Usually, the result link is available in the Candidate’s activity. Enter the login credentials — UGC NET application number and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth. Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.