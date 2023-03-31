Release UGC NET Result 2022 Soon; Anxious Students Request NTA On Twitter

Home

UGC NET Result 2022 Expected Soon; Know How to Check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. This year, UGC NET 2022 examination was conducted between February 12 to March 16, 2023. The examination was held in five phases, panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates.

NTA is expected to release UGC NET 2022 results by this week. Along with the result, NTA will publish the final answer key. Once declared, NET Aspinrats can download the UGC NET Final Answer Key and UGC NET Result/ Scorecard by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants will be able to check and download once the direct link is activated.

The UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2022 for the December cycle has already been released. The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The last date to raise objections, against the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key was March 25, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2022: Check Phase-Wise Exam Dates

Phase I Exam: February 21 to 24, 2023

Phase II Exam: February 28, March 01, and March 02, 2023

Phase III Exam: March 03 to 06, 2023

Phase IV Exam: March 11 and 12, 2023

Phase V Exam: March 13 and 16, 2023

UGC NET Result 2022 Update: Step-by-Step Guide to Check UGC NET Result?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, look for the result link. Usually, the result link is available in the Candidate’s activity. Enter the login credentials — UGC NET application number and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth. Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Release UGC NET Result 2022 Soon; Anxious Students Request NTA On Twitter

With no official update as to when the NTA will declare the UGC NET Exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the UGC NET date sheet soon on the website While NTA UGC NET Result is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result:

Sir, is NTA working on releasing the final answer key and results of UGC NET Dec 2022 also? When can we expect them to release the result? Why do they (NTA) remain silent about it? — Gaurav (@Gaurav41048933) March 31, 2023

When ugc net result will be out — आशावादी Pranjal (@vyaspranjal33) March 30, 2023

@mamidala90 Sir , What would be expected date of ugc net result, Because today is last date for many institutes to apply for PhD.@ugc_india @mamidala90 @UgcNetJrfExam @DG_NTA #ugcnet2023result — Archana Sehra (@archanasehra98) March 31, 2023

@mamidala90 sir what is expected date of ugc net/jrf result ? — Nitesh kumar malviya 🇮🇳 (@Niteshkumardu12) March 28, 2023

Sir, we are waiting for UGC NET results…… And also for June 2023 Cycle — karan chinna (@Toni1830) March 31, 2023

Sir any idea about ugc net 2022 result …@tpjoshi @DG_NTA it’s too early but we are waiting curiously — keshav (@keshav08820269) March 27, 2023

We are waiting for UGC NET result sir….

Our future career opportunities depend on it. — kriti dubey (@kritidu61448217) March 31, 2023

@tpjoshi @DG_NTA Any news regarding ugc net december 2022 exam result ..Or any date on which nta is going to release the result — keshav (@keshav08820269) March 29, 2023

The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official

website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

