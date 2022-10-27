UGC NET 2022 Result Tentative Date at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the result and the final answer key for the UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles). Registered candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per several media reports, UGC NET 2022 Result will be announced by October end. It is to be noted that the Board officials have not released any date for the declaration of the result.Also Read - IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Released at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Know How to Download

The NTA has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET 2022 OFFICIAL WEBSITE

UGC NET 2022 OFFICIAL WEBSITE: CHECK LOGIN CREDENTIALS

To access the UGC NET Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, password/date of birth, and security pin.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 Result,” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the sign-in option.

Your UGC NET Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Check your result(pdf format) and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2022 ANSWER KEY: CHECK REVISED SCHEDULE

Earlier on October 21, NTA released the UGC NET 2022 provisional answer key, and question paper with recorded responses of candidates for the phase 4 examination. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till October 26. Earlier, the last date to raise objections was October 24. The payment of the processing fee may be made through a Debit card/Credit Card/NetBanking up to October 26, 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” reads the official notification. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.