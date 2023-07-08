Home

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: NTA NET Final Answer Key Soon; Check Scores at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: To access the scorecard, registered candidates need to click on the result link given on the official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency will announce the final result for the UGC-National Eligibility Test examination soon. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the NTA UGC NET Result 2023 Result is expected to be announced in the second week of August. Prior to the declaration of the result, NTA will upload the final answer key. The candidates can download the UGC NET June Cycle scorecard using the application number, and date of birth. To access the scorecard, registered candidates need to click on the result link given on the official websites — and . Enter the application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Announces NTA UGC NET Result Date

UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August. pic.twitter.com/JnmdloLyhx — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 4, 2023

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET June 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 13th June 2023 to 17th June 2023, and Phase II was conducted from 19th June 2023 to 22nd June 2023.

UGC NET Final Answer 2023 Release Date

The National Testing Agency will publish the UGC NET Final answer key 2023 only after resolving the grievances made by the students on the provisional answer key. The last date to raise objections on the UGC NET Provisional Anwer Key 2023 is July 8 (up to 8.00 PM).

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till 08th July 2023 (upto 11.50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode,” NTA in an official notification said.

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: Direct Link(to be active soon)

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023: How to Check Scores?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage.

The answer key pdf will be available in the candidate’s activity.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Click on submit option.

Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET June 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

