  UGC NET Result 2023 Declared: Check Subject-wise Cut-off on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Declared: Check Subject-wise Cut-off on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2023 phase 1 exam was held between June 13 and 17 whereas phase 2 exam was held between June 19 and 22.

Updated: July 25, 2023 8:58 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

As per the marking scheme of UGC NET 2023, candidates will be given two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared UGC NET Result 2023 for the June session. Candidates now can check their score on the UGC NET result 2023 official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Ahead of the final results, the NTA declared the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key on July 6 and then the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key by July 8 through the UGC NET result login window.

As per the marking scheme of UGC NET 2023, candidates will be given two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions. However, there will be no negative marking for an incorrect answer.

Candidates must be knowing that UGC NET June 2023 phase 1 exam was held between June 13 and 17 whereas phase 2 exam was held between June 19 and 22.

UGC NET Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

  • First you need to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • And then you need to click on the link for June 2023 scorecard
  • Here, you will have to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
  • Then, click on the submit button
  • Then UGC NET June result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

UGC NET Result 2023: How to Download Certificates

  • Candidates need to visit official website on ecertificate.nta.ac.in.
  • Then, they need to select the exam name, captcha code and click on the “Proceed” button.
  • Then you need to put all details like roll number or application number, date of birth, year of exam, session of exam and security key.
  • Click on submit button.
  • Then UGC NET e-certificate will be displayed on the screen.

UGC NET result 2023: Number of Eligible Candidates

UGC NET Subject

Unreserved


OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Economics

586

457

212

160

182

Political Science

941

683

423

229

251

Philosophy

501

221

99

51

73

Psychology

941

683

423

229

251

Sociology

688

392

256

185

165

Hindi

1,072

901

502

176

385

History

640

572

346

153

191

Commerce

892

689

233

112

248

Education

908

573

361

152

307

UGC NET result 2023: Check Economics Cutoff

UGC NET SubjectUnreservedEWSOBCSCST
Economics170154152142136

UGC NET Result 2023: Cut off for Psychology

UNRESERVED – 194

EWS-  176

OBC(NCL)-  176

SC – 162

ST – 156

