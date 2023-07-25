Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
UGC NET Result 2023 Declared: Check Subject-wise Cut-off on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June 2023 phase 1 exam was held between June 13 and 17 whereas phase 2 exam was held between June 19 and 22.
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared UGC NET Result 2023 for the June session. Candidates now can check their score on the UGC NET result 2023 official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Ahead of the final results, the NTA declared the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key on July 6 and then the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key by July 8 through the UGC NET result login window.
As per the marking scheme of UGC NET 2023, candidates will be given two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions. However, there will be no negative marking for an incorrect answer.
Candidates must be knowing that UGC NET June 2023 phase 1 exam was held between June 13 and 17 whereas phase 2 exam was held between June 19 and 22.
UGC NET Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score
- First you need to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- And then you need to click on the link for June 2023 scorecard
- Here, you will have to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
- Then, click on the submit button
- Then UGC NET June result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
UGC NET Result 2023: How to Download Certificates
- Candidates need to visit official website on ecertificate.nta.ac.in.
- Then, they need to select the exam name, captcha code and click on the “Proceed” button.
- Then you need to put all details like roll number or application number, date of birth, year of exam, session of exam and security key.
- Click on submit button.
- Then UGC NET e-certificate will be displayed on the screen.
UGC NET result 2023: Number of Eligible Candidates
UGC NET Subject
Unreserved
OBC
SC
ST
EWS
Economics
586
457
212
160
182
Political Science
941
683
423
229
251
Philosophy
501
221
99
51
73
Psychology
941
683
423
229
251
Sociology
688
392
256
185
165
Hindi
1,072
901
502
176
385
History
640
572
346
153
191
Commerce
892
689
233
112
248
Education
908
573
361
152
307
UGC NET result 2023: Check Economics Cutoff
|UGC NET Subject
|Unreserved
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Economics
|170
|154
|152
|142
|136
UGC NET Result 2023: Cut off for Psychology
UNRESERVED – 194
EWS- 176
OBC(NCL)- 176
SC – 162
ST – 156
