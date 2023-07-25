Home

UGC NET Result 2023 Declared: Check Subject-wise Cut-off on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2023 phase 1 exam was held between June 13 and 17 whereas phase 2 exam was held between June 19 and 22.

As per the marking scheme of UGC NET 2023, candidates will be given two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared UGC NET Result 2023 for the June session. Candidates now can check their score on the UGC NET result 2023 official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Ahead of the final results, the NTA declared the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key on July 6 and then the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key by July 8 through the UGC NET result login window.

As per the marking scheme of UGC NET 2023, candidates will be given two marks for each correct answer and zero marks for unanswered or un-attempted questions. However, there will be no negative marking for an incorrect answer.

UGC NET Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First you need to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

And then you need to click on the link for June 2023 scorecard

Here, you will have to enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Then, click on the submit button

Then UGC NET June result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

UGC NET Result 2023: How to Download Certificates

Candidates need to visit official website on ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

Then, they need to select the exam name, captcha code and click on the “Proceed” button.

Then you need to put all details like roll number or application number, date of birth, year of exam, session of exam and security key.

Click on submit button.

Then UGC NET e-certificate will be displayed on the screen.

UGC NET result 2023: Number of Eligible Candidates

UGC NET Subject Unreserved

OBC SC ST EWS Economics 586 457 212 160 182 Political Science 941 683 423 229 251 Philosophy 501 221 99 51 73 Psychology 941 683 423 229 251 Sociology 688 392 256 185 165 Hindi 1,072 901 502 176 385 History 640 572 346 153 191 Commerce 892 689 233 112 248 Education 908 573 361 152 307

UGC NET result 2023: Check Economics Cutoff

UGC NET Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST Economics 170 154 152 142 136

UGC NET Result 2023: Cut off for Psychology

UNRESERVED – 194

EWS- 176

OBC(NCL)- 176

SC – 162

ST – 156

