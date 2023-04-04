Home

UGC NET Result 2023: Check Result Date, Cut Off Percentage, Marking Scheme on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023: After the result is out, the candidates will be able to check and download the results through the UGC NET result 2023 official websites -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2023: Along with the result, the UGC NET final answer key will also be released for the candidates. Photo-IANS

UGC NET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET December 2022 result this week anytime. After the result is out, the candidates will be able to check and download the results through the UGC NET result 2023 official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. They can also check the UGC NET expected cut-offs. The candidates can check their scores by using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Answer Key 2022

UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23 and candidates were asked to raise objection on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. The UGC NET result is being prepared using the final answer key. Along with the result, the UGC NET final answer key will also be released for the candidates.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Details

The UGC NET December 2022 session exam was held in five phases — phase 1 was held from February 21 to 24, phase 2 from February 28 to March 2 and phase 3 of UGC NET December 2022 exam was held from March 3 to 6 and phases 4 and 5 were held on March 11-12 and from March 13 to 16 respectively.

UGC NET Result 2022: Cut Off Percentage

The candidates belonging to the general category need to secure at least 45 percent marks to be declared qualified in UGC NET exam 2022. The cut off percentage has been fixed as 35 percent for the reserved category candidates.

UGC NET Result 2022: Marking Scheme

Each question in the exam carries 2 marks.

For each correct response, candidates will be awarded 2 marks.

However, there is no negative marking for incorrect response.

Zero marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Score

Visit the UGC NET official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2023 link.

Next, enter the UGC NET necessary credentials.

Submit and download the UGC NET December 2022 result

