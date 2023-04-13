Top Recommended Stories

  UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA to Declare Result Today, Check Subject Wise Cut Off, Score, Toppers List
UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA to Declare Result Today, Check Subject Wise Cut Off, Score, Toppers List

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UGC NET Exam was held from February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023 for 83 subjects in five phases.

Updated: April 13, 2023 7:53 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Score

    Go to the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    Click on the ‘Download UGC NET December 2022 Result’ link

    Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option

    Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen

    Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Over 8 lakh candidates waiting for UGC NET Result 2023

    This year, nearly 8,34,537 candidates have appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam and UGC NET December 2022 exam was held between February 21 to March 16, 2023.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    When UGC NET 2023 Result Will be Declared?

    The NTA has not given a confirmed time when the UGC Net result will be declared. Once the NTA confirms and releases the result, the same will be updated.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022

    The NTA had earlier released UGC NET answer key 2022 December cycle on March 23 at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in and after that the objection window was open till March 25, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the UGC NET Results 2023 on April 13, 2023. The result date was confirmed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on his Twitter handle. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam will be able to download their results from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.  “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key and final answer key for the UGC NET December 2022 Session and the candidates were asked to raise objections for provisional answer key from March 23, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here

Published Date: April 13, 2023 7:38 AM IST

Updated Date: April 13, 2023 7:53 AM IST

