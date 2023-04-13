Home

Education

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result to be Declared Shortly, Check Subject Wise Cut Off, Toppers List on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

live

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result to be Declared Shortly, Check Subject Wise Cut Off, Toppers List on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Once the result is out, the candidates can check cut-off mark, result link and other details on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Load More

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the UGC NET Results 2023 on April 13, 2023. The result date was confirmed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on his Twitter handle. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam will be able to download their results from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,“UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key and final answer key for the UGC NET December 2022 Session and the candidates were asked to raise objections for provisional answer key from March 23, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.