  • UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result to be Declared Shortly, Check Subject Wise Cut Off, Toppers List on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result to be Declared Shortly, Check Subject Wise Cut Off, Toppers List on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Once the result is out, the candidates can check cut-off mark, result link and other details on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: April 13, 2023 12:36 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST
    UGC NET result 2023: Documents required to check scorecards

    Application number
    Date of Birth
  • 11:11 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023 Result: Check Cut-off Marks

    The cut off marks have not been announced as yet. However, the minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to general category is 40 percent and for those belonging to reserved category (OBC, PWD, SC/ST) is 35 percent for both Paper I and II.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

    ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

  • 11:00 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2023: Check Marking Scheme

    Candidates need to know that each question carries two marks.

    For every correct response, candidates will get two marks.

    There is no negative markings for incorrect responses.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    Check UGC NET Results 2023 on UMAG, DigiLocker

    After the result is out, the NTA will make the UGC NET 2023 result for the December 2022 session exam available on UMANG and DigiLocker. The candidates can check their score on these platforms.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023: Check June Cycle Exam Details

    Candidates should take note that UGC NET 2023 June Cycle will be held from June 13 to 22, 2023. Over 8 lakh candidates are expected to register for the exam.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: Last Year Subject-wise Cut Off

    Political Science – 99.47 percentile

    History – 99.65 percentile

    Commerce – 99.45 percentile

    Education – 99.53 percentile

    Bengali – 99.65 percentile

    Hindi – 99.47 percentile

    English – 99.75 percentile

    Geography – 99.37 percentile

  • 8:30 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 Details

    The candidates should be able to check UGC NET December 2022 result by logging in with application number and password or date of birth.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: How to Check Score

    Go to the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    Click on the ‘Download UGC NET December 2022 Result’ link

    Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option

    Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen

    Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Over 8 lakh candidates waiting for UGC NET Result 2023

    This year, nearly 8,34,537 candidates have appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam and UGC NET December 2022 exam was held between February 21 to March 16, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the UGC NET Results 2023 on April 13, 2023. The result date was confirmed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on his Twitter handle. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 exam will be able to download their results from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.  “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key and final answer key for the UGC NET December 2022 Session and the candidates were asked to raise objections for provisional answer key from March 23, 2023 to March 25, 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here

Published Date: April 13, 2023 8:40 AM IST

Updated Date: April 13, 2023 12:36 PM IST

