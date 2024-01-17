Home

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA To Release Results Today, Check Scorecard, Final Answer Key, Toppers List on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The NTA said the UGC NET final answer key and result will be released based on the correction of the objection raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key released on January 3, 2024.

UGC NET Results 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results for the UGC NET December 2023 examination on Wednesday at any time soon. Once the results are out, the candidates can check and download results from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. to check the UGC NET 2023 December results, candidates must use their login credentials, including application numbers and date of birth, on the official website.

“NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to a Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in,” the NTA earlier had said in a notification.

