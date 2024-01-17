UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA To Release Results Today, Check Scorecard, Final Answer Key, Toppers List on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Top Recommended Stories

UGC NET December Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The NTA said the UGC NET final answer key and result will be released based on the correction of the objection raised by the candidates against the provisional answer key released on January 3, 2024.

Updated: January 17, 2024 7:02 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Check UGC NET December Results 2023 LIVE Update

UGC NET Results 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results for the UGC NET December 2023 examination on Wednesday at any time soon. Once the results are out, the candidates can check and download results from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. to check the UGC NET 2023 December results, candidates must use their login credentials, including application numbers and date of birth, on the official website.

“NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to a Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in,” the NTA earlier had said in a notification.

UGC NET December Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Live Updates

  • Jan 17, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    UGC NET Results 2023: List of Documents Required to Check Scorecard

    To download the scorecard, the candidates need to use their login details, including application numbers and date of birth, on the official website.

  • Jan 17, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    UGC NET Results 2023 Live Updates: Final Answer Key

    The NTA will release the UGC NET December 2023 results on Wednesday along with the final answer key after considering the objections raised in response to the provisional answer key.

