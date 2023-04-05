Top Recommended Stories

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result For December Session Soon, Check Cut Off Details on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: UGC NET exam for the December session was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across India. Check details on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: April 5, 2023 1:29 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

UGC Net Result 2023: The candidates should note that the UGC NET response sheet 2023 is available on the official website.
Live Updates

  • 1:03 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: What Credentials Needed To Check Score

    Candidates will be able to check UGC NET 2023 result with their application number and password/date of birth.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023: What to Check On Scorecard

    – Candidate’s Name

    – Candidate’s father’s name

    – Candidate’s Roll Number

    – Candidate’s Registration Number

    – Candidate’s Date Of Birth

    – Candidate’s Gender

    – Candidate’s Category

    – Name Of Exam

    – Total Marks Obtained By The Candidate

  • 12:48 PM IST

    UGC NET Provisional Answer Key

    For the candidates, UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23 and they were asked to raise objection by March 25. Notably, the UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key.

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2023 results anytime this week on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. After the result is out, the candidates can check it using application number and date of birth. Apart from the result, the candidates can check the UGC NET expected cut offs as well.

UGC NET Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Published Date: April 5, 2023 12:43 PM IST

