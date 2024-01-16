Home

UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Scorecard, Final Answer Key, Expected Cut Off to Be released on Wednesday, Check Details at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC Net Result 2023: Candidates must note that the UGC NET result will be released based on the final answer key which will be released in the form of a PDF.

UGC NET December 2023 Latest Update

UGC NET Result 2023 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release UGC NET December 2023 result on Wednesday at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on January 10 but later extended to January 17. The announcement of result was delayed due to a re-examination round conducted for candidates who were unable to attend the exam date due to Cyclone Michaung.

“NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to a Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in,” the official notice stated.

After the scorecard is out, candidates will be able to access and download the UGC NET 2023 December result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. they need to use their application numbers and date of birth as login credentials to download the UGC NET result.

UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key

The UGC NET result will be released based on the final answer key which will be released in the form of a PDF. The candidates can get the final answer key after the scrutiny of the objections raised by the candidates against the UGC NET provisional answer key.

UGC NET Result 2023: Check Marking Scheme

Candidates need to note that the question in the UGC NET December 2023 exam carried two marks.

For every correct response, candidates will get two marks.

Moreover, it is to be noted that there is no negative marking for incorrect response.

Marks will not be given for questions un-answered, un-attempted or marked for review.

UGC NET December Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard

First visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Then on the home page, click on the UGC NET December results section.

Insert your application number and date of birth to log in.

Review and download your results.

Print a copy for future reference.

