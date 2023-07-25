UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE NOW: UGC NET Results ANNOUNCED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Scores Here

Top Recommended Stories

The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects across 18 shifts and 2 phases covering 9 days.

Updated: July 25, 2023 8:09 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Step by Step Guide

UGC NET Result 2023: The UGC NET Result 2023 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the exam conducted in June. The final answer key along with the UGC NET scorecard has also been released. Candidates can check their results and download the scorecard from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in two phases – first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023. UGC NET June exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. This time, a total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    The first phase of UGC NET June was held from June 13 to 17 and the second one took place from June 19 to 22, 2023.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: UGC NET was held in two phases in June 2023 in 181 cities for a total of 6,39,069 candidates.

  • 8:00 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA released the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 on July 6, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till July 8, 2023.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Score Card, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the Official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” reads the official notification.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    How to download UGC NET Result 2023?

    Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for UGC NET June 2023 Result.

    Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details such as Application Number
    and Date of Birth.

    Step 4: Your UGC NET June 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for further reference.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: The UGC NET Scorecard 2023, the agency has also released the final answer key.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: The UGC NET June 2023 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 02 Phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: Candidates who appeared for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test June 2023 can now check and download their results from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET Result 2023 today, July 25.

