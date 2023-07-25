UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE NOW: UGC NET Results ANNOUNCED at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Scores Here

Home

The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects across 18 shifts and 2 phases covering 9 days.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Step by Step Guide

UGC NET Result 2023: The UGC NET Result 2023 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the exam conducted in June. The final answer key along with the UGC NET scorecard has also been released. Candidates can check their results and download the scorecard from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in two phases – first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second one from June 19 to 22, 2023. UGC NET June exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. This time, a total of 6,39,069 candidates were eligible for the exam.

