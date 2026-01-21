Home

UGC NET Result 2025: NTA UGC NET Dec Final Answer Key, scorecard, category-wise cut off marks soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about normalization procedure

The UGC NET Result will be published based on the final answer key declared.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Result anytime soon. Along with the UGC NET Result, NTA will announce the UGC NET Final Answer Key. Candidates can download the UGC NET Scorecard at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. NTA published the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key on January 14, 2026. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till January 17. This year, the UGC NET exam was held for 85 subjects. The exam will be held on December 31, January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026.

To remind our readers, the UGC NET Result will be published based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of the result/NTA Score of UGC-NET December 2025 will be entertained. But what is the procedure and criteria for the declaration of results? Check below

According to the UGC NET Information bulletin, the number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates appeared for the exam(both papers).

