UGC NET Result 2025: NTA UGC NET result likely to be announced by this date; how to check scorecard

NTA has confirmed the NTA UGC NET Result 2026 date

Published: February 1, 2026 10:30 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon declare the UGC NET Result. Taking to X, NTA has confirmed the NTA UGC NET Result 2026 date. As per the tweet posted by NTA, the UGC NET result is likely to be declared by February 4.

