Home

Education

UGC NET Result 2025: NTA UGC NET result likely to be announced by this date; how to check scorecard

UGC NET Result 2025: NTA UGC NET result likely to be announced by this date; how to check scorecard

NTA has confirmed the NTA UGC NET Result 2026 date

UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon declare the UGC NET Result. Taking to X, NTA has confirmed the NTA UGC NET Result 2026 date. As per the tweet posted by NTA, the UGC NET result is likely to be declared by February 4.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.