UGC NET Result 2026 Date: NTA confirms UGC NET, CSIR-NET, ICAR final answer keys, scores THIS week; Here’s how to check UGC NET result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the final answer keys and results for the UGC-NET 2026 and two other major national-level examinations will be released this week. The agency said

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 download link awaited; Know how results are prepared, normalization method(File)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the final answer keys and results for the UGC-NET 2026 and two other major national-level examinations will be released this week. The agency said on Wednesday that results for UGC-NET covering 84 subjects, along with CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026, will be published on the official NTA website.

In a post on X, “The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA.”

UGC-NET June 2026 Update The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 26, 2026

The announcement comes shortly after the NTA decided to conduct the UGC-NET examination again for English, Sociology and Commerce. The decision was taken after errors were detected in the question papers of these three subjects.

The Sociology re-examination is scheduled for September 10, while candidates appearing for English and Commerce will take the test again on September 9.

The NTA had earlier faced criticism over the decision to hold the exams again. Officials, however, said the agency was reviewing the issues and taking corrective steps to ensure the examination process remained transparent and fair for students.

Over 10 Lakh Candidates Registered

The NTA conducted several national-level examinations between June and July this year. The UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ICAR examinations together covered 184 subjects and papers and involved around 24,700 individual questions.

More than 10 lakh candidates registered for these examinations, while nearly 8 lakh actually appeared.

Officials said processing such a large number of questions is a complex task, as every question goes through multiple stages, including setting, moderation, translation, typesetting, examination delivery and evaluation.

Given the number of subjects, candidates and questions involved, officials said preparing and checking the answer keys requires considerable time and coordination.

No Extra Fee for UGC NET Re-Exam

The NTA has acknowledged that appearing for another examination can be stressful for students whose papers are being re-conducted.

To reduce the burden on affected candidates, the agency has decided that they will not have to pay any additional examination fee for the re-test.

The NTA has also said that the number of candidates who can qualify and the subject-wise allocation for English, Sociology and Commerce will not be reduced because of the re-examination.

How To Check UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key?

Once the NTA releases the UGC NET June 2026 final answer key, candidates can access it online by following these simple steps: