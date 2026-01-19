Home

Education

UGC NET Result Dec 2025 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); how to check scorecard

live

UGC NET Result Dec 2025 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); how to check scorecard

UGC NET Result Dec 2025 LIVE: The last date to raise objections, if any, against the UGC NET Answer Key was January 17.

UGC NET Result, Final Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Result on its official website. It is to be noted that the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was held on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The examination was held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the UGC NET Answer Key was January 17. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.