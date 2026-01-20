Home

UGC NET Result Dec 2025: NTA UGC NET subject-wise result at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); how to check

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon declare the UGC NET Result 2025 on its official website.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon declare the UGC NET Result 2025 on its official website. It is to be noted that the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was held on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The examination was held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the UGC NET Answer Key was January 17.

