UGC NET Result, Subject Wise Cut Off Declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
UGC NET Result 2022 Direct Link: The National Testing Agency(NTA), an autonomous testing organization, has finally declared the result of the UGC – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) for the December cycle today, April 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the UGC NET Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. In this article, we have provided you with the steps along with photos to download the result. You can use these steps and download the result on your mobile phone.
Download UGC NET Result 2022: Direct Link Here
How to Download UGC NET Result 2022? Step-by-Step Guide -With Pictures
- Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the result link. Usually, the result link is available in the Candidate’s activity.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials — UGC NET application number and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
How Can I Download/Check UGC NET Result Using Direct Link
Step 1: Click on the direct link given here.
Step 2: Enter the login credentials — UGC NET application number and password and UGC NET application number and date of birth.
Step 3: Your UGC NET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
