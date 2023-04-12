Home

Education

UGC NET Results 2023 To be Released Tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in | Here’s How to Check Score

This year, UGC NET exam was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates.

UGC NET Results 2023: The National Testing Agency will release UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday (April 13, 2023), UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on his twitter handle. He added that the results will be declared on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.” tweeted UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://t.co/M3TNVmUeco — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2023

The NTA has already released the provisional answer key and final answer key for the UGC NET December 2022 Session. And then the candidates were asked to raise objections for provisional answer key from March 23, 2023 to March 25, 2023. In the meantime, the candidates can download the final answer key from the official website.

UGC NET exam was held from February 21, 2023, to March 16, 2023 and the candidates note that once the results are declared, the same will be updated on the website and here as well.

UGC NET 2023 Result: How to Check Score

Visit the UGC NET official website at- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET 2023 result link.

Login with necessary credentials such as UGC NET application number and date of birth, enter the security pin and click on ‘Submit’.

The NTA UGC NET 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for future use.

UGC NET Result Link

As soon as the UGC NET result link will be active at ugcnet.nta.in, the candidates will be able to check the NTA UGC NET December 2022.

UGC NET 2023 December: Exam Dates

Phase 1: February 21 to 24, 2023

Phase 2: February 28 to March 2, 2023

Phase 3: March 3 to 6, 2023

Phase 4: March 11-12, 2023

Phase 5: March 13 to 16, 2023

UGC NET Exam December 2022: All You Need to Know

The NTA conducted UGC NET December 2022 examination for 83 subjects in 5 phases. The exams were held in 32 shifts at 663 centres across 186 cities in the country. The exam was held for a total of 8,34,537 candidates.

