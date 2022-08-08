UGC-NET: The Second phase of UGC-NET exam has been postponed. According to a PTI report citing UGC chairman, the exams will now be conducted between 20 to 30 September. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that they will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Exam Schedule Released on cuet.nta.nic.in; to Be Held in Two Shifts
For downloading the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, the students will have to put their registration number and date of birth on the login portal.
Steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2022 Phase 2
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:
- Go to UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Select the UGC NET admit card link available on the “Candidates activities” section on the bottom of the home page.
- – Put the login credentials
- Select the sign in button.
- The UGC NET admit card 2022 will be available on your screen.
- Download your admit card
- Keep a printout of the UGC NET 2022 hall ticket for further use.