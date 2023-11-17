Home

UGC NET December 2023 Subject-Wise Datesheet Released; Exam City Slip Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Friday released the subject-wise exam schedule for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination.

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET December Exam Datesheet 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Friday released the subject-wise exam schedule for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) examination. The examination will be held from December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and December 14, 2023. The test will comprise two papers, and each of these papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Aspirants who have registered for the competitive examination can check the detailed NTA UGC NET December 2023 datesheet by visiting the official website – https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ and nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip

The Testing agency will release the UGC NET Exam City Slip ten days prior to the examination. “The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ and https://www.nta.ac.in/, in prior to 10 days of exam.” The exam city slip and admit card will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to download their admit card of UGC NET December 2023 using their application number and date of birth along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

UGC NET December 2023 Subject-Wise Datesheet

UGC NET December Exam City Slip 2023: 5 Easy Steps to Download?

Visit the official website – /.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Exam City Slip.”

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGCNET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates of UGC NET December 2023, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. In case a candidate is unable to download an Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in. For more details, visit the official website of UGC NET.

