UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised; Check Exam Date, Subject-Wise Schedule, Other Important Details

UGC NET 2023: Ahead of the UGC NET December 2023 Exam, the Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that the UGC NET Syllabus is going to be revised. Know all latest updates..

UGC NET Syllabus to be revised

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year, in June and in December. Ahead of the UGC NET December 2023, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Jagadesh Kumar has said that an expert panel is being formed and the commission is set to revise the syllabus for the NET. Read more to find out all about the change in UGC NET Syllabus, the UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date, UGC NET December 2023 Subject-Wise Schedule, UGC NET December 2023 Paper Pattern, UGC NET December 2023 Marking Scheme and other such important details..

UGC NET Syllabus To Be Revised: Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to revise the syllabus for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and will form an expert panel for the exercise, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an eligibility test for the appointment of assistant professors in the subjects of Humanities and Social Sciences, including Indian and some foreign languages, as well as in certain science subjects.

“However, after launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education,” Kumar said. “Therefore, in its meeting earlier this month, the commission decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken. UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise”, he said. Kumar said that candidates will be given sufficient time before this new syllabus is introduced in UGC-NET so that the changeover happens smoothly.

UGC NET December 2023: Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

The UGC NET Exam will be held between December 6 to December 14, 2023. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Paper 1 is a general paper, has to be given by all subjects and focusses on areas like research methodology, teaching methodology and comprehension. Paper 2 is subject-specific and its syllabus is with respect to the chosen subject. The exam is scored out of 100.

