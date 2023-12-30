UGC Notifies New Draft Guidelines For Recognition of Colleges; Read Details Here

Home

The University Grants Commission (UGC) — a statutory Organization of the Government of India has released draft guidelines on the recognition of colleges (Recognition of Colleges under Clause (f) of

The University Grants Commission (UGC) — a statutory Organization of the Government of India has released draft guidelines on the recognition of colleges (Recognition of Colleges under Clause (f) of Section 2 of the UGC Act) Regulations, 2023.

Conditions for recognition

As per the draft guidelines, the Commission may, in consultation with the university concerned, recognize a college under clause (f) of Section 2 of the UGC Act if the college satisfies the following conditions:

The college is affiliated to a university in accordance with the provisions of UGC (Affiliation of Colleges by Universities) Regulations, 2009 as amended from time to time.

The college complies with all the provisions of the Act, the Statutes and Ordinances as also the Rules and Regulations of the university concerned as amended from time to time.

The college abides by all the relevant rules, Regulations and Guidelines issued by the UGC and other statutory/regulatory bodies concerned from time to time.

The college offers programme(s) of study leading to the award of degree specified by the Commission under Section 22(3) of the UGC Act or a Diploma course of a duration of not less than one academic year and for which the minimum qualification for admission is a Bachelor’s degree.

The College shall apply as per procedure stipulated in these Regulations along with the following documents on the UGC portal:

Documents related to the year of establishment of the college;

Society Registration Certificate along with MoU or Registered Trust Deed or such other relevant documents, as the case may be;

Affiliation certificate issued by the university at the time of application;

Approval of the statutory/regulatory body at the time of application;

Notarized Undertaking in non-judicial stamp paper of not less than Rupees one hundred jointly by the Management and Principal of the College to the effect that the college complies with all the provisions of the Act, the Statutes and Ordinances as also the Rules and Regulations of the affiliating university.

Notarized Undertaking in non-judicial stamp paper of not less than Rupees one hundred jointly by the Management and Principal of the College to the effect that the College shall abide by the Rules/ Regulations, Notices, Circulars, Directions, guidelines, etc. issued by the UGC and relevant statutory/regulatory

bodies from time to time.

Official communication about AISHE code issued by the Ministry of Education

