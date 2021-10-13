New Delhi: The University Grants Commission(UGC), a statutory body has finally recognised Madhusudan Law University, the oldest Law Institute in the state of Odisha under the list of ”Universities.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter, “Happy to share that Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack has been included in the list of Universities established as per section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University will soon be able to receive central assistance under the section 12(b) of the UGC Act.”Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 38 Non-Gazetted Posts on psc.ap.gov.in. | Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process HERE

Tagging PM Narendra Modi in the tweet, Pradhan wrote, "The eight decade-old institution named after Utkal Gourab Madhubabu is one of the best law colleges in the region. The central government is committed to transform the higher education landscape as per the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi and in line with the NEP."

Earlier, the state government has issued an official notification regarding the establishment of a new university called Madhusudan Law University at Cuttack by upgrading Madhusudan Law College, Cuttack with effect from April 28, 2021.

The University Grants Commission has written a letter to the Registrar of the Madhusudan Law University stating, “The notification issued by the Government of Odisha with regard to the establishment of the university shall be placed before the State Legislature of Odisha as required under Section 32(4) of the Odisha University Act, 1989.”

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has set up the University Grants Commission.