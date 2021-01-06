UGC Recruitment 2021: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released an official notification inviting candidates for recruitment for the post of Consultant purely on a contract basis. Application forms of UGC Recruitment 2021 are available online on the official UGC website – ugc.ac.in. Also Read - UGC Extends Application Deadline For Government Scholarships

Last date to apply for UGC Consultant vacancies is January 14. Also Read - UGC Grants Six-month Extension to MPhil, PhD Students for Submitting Thesis Due to Pandemic

Eligibility criteria: Also Read - UGC NET Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Scores, Cut-offs And Final Answer Key Online | Details Here

Masters degree in Political Science/International Relations from a recognised University/Institute with at least 55% aggregate marks.

Candidate should have qualified NET in relevant subject.

Additionally, work experience in any field related to educational policy/administration/ International Relations will be desirable. Candidate with experience in studying or working abroad will be preferred.

Payscale:

Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 75,000 – Rs 1,00,000 per month depending on their qualification and experience.

Job requirement:

> Assist the UGC in promoting global outreach of higher education in line with newly implemented National Education Policy 2020.

> Assistance in academic, research and administrative activities related to the International Collaboration Bureau in accordance with UGC Regulations and rules.

> Any other work related to National Education Policy or assigned by the competent authority.

> The selected Consultant, International Cooperation will report to the Bureau Head, International Collaboration.