UGC Recruitment 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Secretary and Financial Advisor posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at ugc.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 30, 2022. The candidates short-listed for interviews will be informed by website notification/email.

While applying online, the applicant should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility and other norms mentioned above and that the particulars furnished by him/her are correct in all respect.

UGC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2022

UGC Vacancy Details

Secretary Financial Advisor

UGC Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Secretary : A person who has served or is serving as a Professor/Scholar in a University or any Institution of Higher Education /Research with atleast 10 years experience of teaching at post-graduate level or guiding research and experience of educational administration.

: A person who has served or is serving as a Professor/Scholar in a University or any Institution of Higher Education /Research with atleast 10 years experience of teaching at post-graduate level or guiding research and experience of educational administration. Financial Advisor: Officers belonging to All India Services/Central Civil Services (Group „A‟) with 17 years service in Group „A‟ and holding analogous posts. Other things being equal, preference shall be given to the officers belonging to Audit and Accounts Services. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

UGC Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Procedure

Financial Advisor: By transfer on deputation or on contract. Deputation/contract period shall normally be 5 years.

By transfer on deputation or on contract. Deputation/contract period shall normally be 5 years. Secretary: By transfer on deputation or on contract.

UGC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before September 30, 2022, through the official website ugc.ac.in. The application form can be filled online at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. For more details on the Recruitment process, please check the official website.