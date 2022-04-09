New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) to award provisional degrees along with the final year transcripts to all qualified students within 180 days from the date of the declaration of result. In a letter to principals of all colleges and all the vice-chancellors of universities, the UGC said, “The degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them.”Also Read - CUET 2022 Exam: Registration to Start Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in | Latest Update Here

The Commission said the order was issued in regards to a large number of grievances/complaints/RTIs/ queries received from students enrolled in different programs regarding the delay in awarding the degrees. "The delay in issuing the degree, marksheet and other certificate cause problems to the students in the matters of higher education and employment. The Commission has taken a serious view of this issue," said the letter.

The UGC noted that getting a degree in time after having successfully completing a program is an inviolable privilege of a student. "All HEIs are once again requested to ensure compliance of the UGC regulations and award the degree to all successful candidates within the prescribed timeline. The HEIs are also requested to issue provisional degrees along with the final year transcripts to students," it added.

The commission also warned of punitive actions as are notified in the Regulation 9 of UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulation 2012 against the universities failing to comply with the UGC regulations on the award of degrees.

Students can read the UGC regulation on awarding of degrees on the official website — ugc.ac.in.