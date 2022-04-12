New Delhi: In a major update for college students, they will soon be allowed to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday. The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard, he added.Also Read - UGC India's Twitter Account Hacked, Third Hacking Of Govt Account In 2 Days

"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," Kumar said at a press conference. Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously, he added.

On JNU violence

Referring to the recent clash between two students group at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, Kumar said that violence of any kind on university campuses should be avoided. The violence took place at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in its mess, with police saying 20 students were injured in the clash. "Any kind of violence on university campuses should be avoided," Kumar said at a press conference in response to a question about the JNU incident.

Kumar who was JNU vice chancellor before holding the top post at the UGC, said, “every university has standard procedures in place to act in cases of violence on campus and conduct proctorial enquiries”. Earlier, in the day the Ministry of Education sought a report from JNU on the issue. The varisty’s administration has warned students of disciplinary action if they are found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.

(With PTI inputs)