UGC Invites Authors to Write Original Books in Bhartiya Languages for UG Courses
University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education, Government of India is inviting ‘Expression of Interest’ (Eol) from interested Authors/Critics and Faculty Members of HEls to write original text-books in 12 Indian languages for the undergraduate (UG) level courses in the different subjects of Arts, Science, and Social Science.
Interested Authors/Critics/Faculty Members of HEls can send their acceptance to the Commission and furnish their Expression of Interest (EOI) through the form available at the following link latest by 30th January, 2024 (Midnight).
