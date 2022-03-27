New Delhi: The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to the vice-chancellors, Directors and Principals of all universities and colleges to use CUET scores for admissions in their UG programs. “Today, we have written to the VCs, Directors, and Principals of all Universities and Colleges to use CUET scores for admissions in their UG programs because with CUET in place there is no need for students to worry about writing multiple exams,” Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman said.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 33 Assistant Professors Posts; Apply Online at colrec.du.ac.in

He stated that with CUET in place there is no need for the students to worry about getting sky-rocketing scores in the 12th standard and they do not have to write multiple examinations. Also Read - CUET 2022: Online Application Window for CUET to Open from April 2; Check Details Here

In the letter written to the state universities, the Chairman wrote, “Many State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country also use either marks of 12th Board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programmes.” Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Launches 3-Month Online Course on Digital Marketing

The letter added, “To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different Boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other HEIs to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UG programs.”

The NTA in its notice mentioned, “The CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode and will be objective type with multiple-choice questions. The test will consist of four sections which are Section IA – 13 Languages, Section IB – 20 Languages, Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects, Section III – General Test The aspirants.”

CUET To Be Held In July

Earlier, Jagadesh Kumar had announced that the first-ever mandatory common entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in all the 45 Central universities will be held in the first week of July.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a computerised exam and will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which will announce the test pattern on Tuesday, he said.

Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi National Open University, and Aligarh Muslim University and Banaras Hindu University in UP, are among the well-known Central universities that will now be covered by CUET.

CUET 2022 Application Process

The CUET 2022 application process for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23 will commence from April 2. To fill the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, the candidates can login at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

CUCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in Click on the ‘application process’ link Enter your details and submit credentials required Once done, download the CUCET application form, take a print out for further reference.

The examination date of The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for undergraduate programme is not revealed yet. For any queries/ clarifications, CUET aspirants can visit NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in