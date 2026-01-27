Home

Education

#UGC_RollBack: Chorus Grows against UGC new regulations as students flood X, hold protests in several cities, plea in Supreme Court

#UGC_RollBack: Chorus Grows against UGC new regulations as students flood X, hold protests in several cities, plea in Supreme Court

The chorus for roll back of the new UGC regulations grew louder on Tuesday. Students from upper caste communities called for a protest outside the University Grants Commission headquarters in Delhi on

Breaking News N

The chorus for roll back of the new UGC regulations grew louder on Tuesday. Students from upper caste communities called for a protest outside the University Grants Commission headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, saying that the new regulations issued by the commission could lead to chaos on campuses.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.